Watch Travis Barker’s Daughter Adorably Play the Drums Just Like Her Dad

Like father, like daughter!

Blink-182 band member Travis Barker is known for his superior drumming skills — and it looks like his 11-year-old old daughter, Alabama Luella, had learned a lot from her dad!

The pre-teen musician and social media star joined Barker during a recent show, drumming alongside him during one of his big solos.

The sweet moment was captured by one of Barker’s friends, and the musician shared the video on his Instagram account Wednesday. “My little percussionist,” he wrote. #DrumsDrumsDrums.”

Alabama appeared on Blink-182’s latest album, California — playing the piano on the track “She’s Out of Her Mind.” In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Travis recalled how the moment came together.

“We were still figuring out parts, and Alabama walks over to the piano and says, ‘I have an idea,’ and she starts playing this idea that ended up becoming the bridge part of the piano; it was very organic,” he said. “I was so proud of her.” In addition to drums and piano, Alabama is also a singer — often showcasing her beautiful voice on her dad’s social media account. In December, she even released a music video for her cover of “Blue Christmas” — the song made famous by Elvis Presley. Her brother Landon, 13, played drums on the track. RELATED VIDEO: Blink-182’s Travis Barker on How His Kids Saved His Life

Barker, 41, told PEOPLE late last year that he’s extremely proud of his musically inclined kids.

“My heart melts every time they record a song for me,” he said. “They mentioned to me they wanted to start recording professionally, so this was their first time recording in a real studio.”

The father of two (their mom is Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler) added that he has encouraged his children’s musical pursuits throughout their lives.

“I told them at a young age, ‘You’re my kids, and if somebody hands you a pair of drumsticks, you better know what to do with them,’ ” he said.