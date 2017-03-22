Walking Dead Alum Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak Welcome First Child — a Boy!

Steven Yeun has a new role: dad.

The 33-year-old Walking Dead alum and wife Joana Pak welcomed their first child together on March 17, E! News reports.

Their St. Patrick’s Day baby? A boy!

The couple, who married in December after seven years together, have been showing off Pak’s growing baby bump on social media — most recently in a series of photo-booth shots shared to Instagram on Feb. 13.

The adorable pics showed the couple cuddling for the camera, with Yeun cradling his wife’s baby bump in some of the snaps.

🐝🐝 A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Pak, a photographer, posted a bathroom selfie of her bump earlier in the month on Feb. 4. In January, she told followers she was “nesting” when choosing between samples of blue and pink fabric — leaving many to wonder whether she was preparing to reveal her baby-to-be’s sex.

👩🏻‍🍳 February A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

Yeun and Pak’s December wedding was a romantic affair, as the two were surrounded by ethereal flowers and butterfly-embellished china in a hilltop wedding at Los Angeles’ Paramour estate.

With 220 guests in attendance — including Walking Dead costars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Chandler Riggs and Sarah Wayne Callies, among others — the couple mixed together elements of their heritage with their quirky tastes .

In order to keep the ceremony “very relaxed and focused on a greater message of love,” Yeun told Martha Stewart Weddings that they didn’t focus too much on religion.

🐝🐝. 📷: @ianjweldon A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Walking Dead’ Star Steven Yeun Marries Longtime Girlfriend, Joana Pak

The two turned to their Korean heritage for their outfits — which were versions of the classic Korean Hanbok.

The bride’s dress, designed by MeeHee Hanbok Couture, included a floral-embroidered silver top and fluffy white tulle skirt, which she paired with a pair of Céline pumps and a voluminous side braid.

The groom’s charcoal and white number was designed by Bettl Hanbok, while Pak’s bridesmaids wore beaded gowns in silver, navy and blush tones, and groomsmen sported dark suits.