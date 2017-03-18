The Walking Dead's Alanna Masterson Shares Her Parenting Advice for Costar Christian Serratos

From mommy to mommy-to-be, The Walking Dead‘s Alanna Masterson is sharing her advice for costar Christian Serratos, who recently revealed she’s expecting her first child.

Masterson, who welcomed her first child in 2015, says parenting is all about “balance.”

“Balance, and having a really good partner who’s there for you and is able to take care of your kid when you’re working,” she told PEOPLE on the PaleyFest event for the hit AMC show in Hollywood on Friday.

The 28-year-old, who is mom to daughter Marlowe, 16 months, with longtime boyfriend Brick Stowell, adds it was tough to return to work after giving birth.

“It’s super hard being away from your kid, like you don’t quite understand it until you do it and it’s sad and you’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m missing out on so much,’ ” she says. “But I grew up in a household with a super, super hard working mother and she showed me what hard work gets you and I hope that Marlowe can look at me and admire me for that.”

Serratos, 26, showed off her baby bump for the first time on Friday, wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress and floral-detailed high heels.

The pregnancy announcement comes three years after Serratos started dating boyfriend, New Politics singer David Boyd. A source tells PEOPLE, “They’re extremely happy and have been looking forward to starting a family.”