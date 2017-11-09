Walker Hayes is going to be a dad for the seventh time.

The country singer-songwriter’s wife Laney is pregnant, he shared at the 2017 CMA Awards Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Posing on the red carpet alongside her husband, the mom-to-be looked radiant in a V-neck lilac gown and sparkling drop earrings.

“I got news, guys … No. 7 is on the way,” Hayes, 37, told The Bobby Bones Show during the evening. “We’re losing-our-minds excited.”

“Buy seven [copies]. Help me out!” the musician, whose album Boom hits virtual shelves Dec. 8, joked to the camera of his new music. “Honestly, we’re ecstatic … no one knows but y’all.”

Of course, the couple’s six children were made aware of their sibling on the way before the news went public Wednesday night.

“They started telling everybody,” Hayes explained to The Bobby Bones Show. “So now it’s just kinda like, ‘Hey, guess what?’ ”

The “You Broke Up with Me” singer and Mobile, Alabama, native opened up to PEOPLE in July about life with his three sons and three daughters, ranging in age from 1 to 11, admitting he and his wife originally planned on having four kids but “just kept going.”

“Everybody thinks I’m crazy having six kids and chasing this dream,” he said, adding of what he tells his wife, ” ‘You’re crazier than anybody because you married me, and you’re still around for all this.’ ”

