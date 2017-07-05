You got it, dudes!

Fuller House actress Virginia Williams has welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Beau Rush Bricken, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Beau was born on Tuesday, July 4, at 7:38 a.m. local time in Los Angeles, California, and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz. and was 19 inches long.

“We are so excited to add baby Beau to our crazy, growing family,” Williams, 39, and her husband Bradford Bricken tell PEOPLE. “Two boys under 2!!”

Adds Williams, “I love that he decided to join us on the 4th of July – his birthday will always be a huge celebration.”

Williams and Bricken’s older son Bradford “Ford” Powell is 19 months.

In an interview with Momtastic earlier this year, Williams revealed that she’d had multiple miscarriages before Ford was born.

“For years I was pregnant then not pregnant, pregnant then not pregnant. It was devastating,” she shared, adding that finally welcoming her little boy made her feel “so much gratitude.”

“I feel like had I not been through what I went through, my gratitude wouldn’t be as deep as it is,” Williams said. “All of the nuisances of motherhood seem, I think, smaller than they would have.”

Williams appeared as CJ on season two of Fuller House, and will return in the show’s third season, which hits Netflix on Sept. 22. She also appeared in Fairly Legal and had a recurring role on How I Met Your Mother.

Bricken – a talent and literary manager – and the actress married on New Year’s Eve in 2007.