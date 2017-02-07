Actress Virginia Williams Doesn’t ‘Fear’ Her Son Will ‘Attach More’ to His Nanny: ‘A Lot of Moms Get Really Scared’

Virginia Williams isn’t worried about losing the mother-son bond.

In a new interview with Momtastic, the Fuller House star dished on her own experiences with having a nanny as a child, and how that helped ease any worry about the strain it might put on the relationship between herself and her little boy, Bradford “Ford” Powell, 14 months.

“I think a lot of moms get really scared that if they have a nanny that somehow the child is going to love them less and attach more to the nanny,” said Williams, who plays Steve’s D.J.-doppelganger love interest C.J. on the second season of the hit Netflix series.

Continues the actress, 38, “But, I haven’t had that fear. I loved my nanny very much, but she was never a replacement for my mom in any way.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

#sundayfunday A photo posted by Virginia Williams (@virginiawms) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:57pm PST

Hotel bath time transformed! We travel in style. #munchkinmoments #momlife @munchkininc A photo posted by Virginia Williams (@virginiawms) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:48am PST

The former Fairly Legal star expands on her childhood experience, detailing how exactly her nanny helped her own mother around the house and how Ford’s nanny chips in similarly.

“Jo just helped my mom out. She could cook dinner while my mom helped me with my homework,” Williams explains. “She could help clean up while my mom read me a bedtime story.”

“Ford had terrible reflux as a newborn, so either my husband or I would be holding him upright between feedings around the clock,” she adds. “So, in the beginning, our nanny was able to hold him a bit — even just so I could brush my teeth!”

#puppy #baby #besties 🐶👶🏼💕 #momlife A video posted by Virginia Williams (@virginiawms) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

The mother of one — she and husband Bradford Bricken welcomed Ford in November of 2015 — says she went back to work a couple of months after her son was born, and that it was “really wonderful” for her to do so.

“I love my work and I always get a jolt of adrenaline anytime I’m on set,” Williams admits. “As crazy as I am about being with him, going to work felt like a vacation, especially in those early days. I felt like, ‘Oh, my gosh! I can just sit here in the quiet, pumping, and look at Facebook!’ ”

“It was very clear to me early on that balancing work and family was going to be very important,” she says.

Williams shares that her first trimester of pregnancy has been the most difficult part of being a mother so far, due to tragedy she endured before Ford came along.

“I had multiple miscarriages before Ford was born, so I felt anxious,” she says. “For years I was pregnant then not pregnant, pregnant then not pregnant. It was devastating.”

Don't let these smiles fool you. I've flown with him many times before. Apologies in advance to all Delta passengers on the way to Memphis, TN. A photo posted by Virginia Williams (@virginiawms) on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:18am PST

But now with her little guy here to round out her family, the working mama has “such an appreciation for him.”

“I have so much gratitude. I feel like had I not been through what I went through, my gratitude wouldn’t be as deep as it is,” Williams says. “All of the nuisances of motherhood seem, I think, smaller than they would have.”

She continues, “I think I would have complained more. I just feel like, ‘This is hard but, man, this is what I’ve been working toward and praying for for years.’ ”

Fuller House season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix now, and has been renewed for a third season.