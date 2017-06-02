People

Babies

She’s Ready! Viola Davis Shares Empowering TBT Photo of Daughter Genesis as Wonder Woman

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Viola Davis/Instagram

No one is as ready to see the Wonder Woman film as Viola Davis and her daughter Genesis Tennon.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a delightful TBT photo on Instagram of her daughter at age 2 dressed as the most recognizable female superhero, complete with her afro and superhero stance!

“Genesis at 2 almost 3,” Davis wrote. “She wanted to keep her fro. #WonderWoman! We’re ready!!! #TBT.”

On Wednesday, the actress tweeted about her excitement to see the upcoming film this weekend, writing, “Seeing #WonderWoman this weekend!!! Yup….I am!!! This is for the girls!!!”

The actress, 51, opened up about the dreams she had for her daughter to PEOPLE, saying her worst fear was that Genesis would grow up to feel “entitled.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

“I never had a house; Genesis has a house,” she said. “I do shop at Target, I buy all her clothes at Target or H&M. And maybe, if I’m feeling really good, Nordstrom Rack.”

Despite her fears, she said she and her husband Julius Tennon hold Genesis “accountable for everything,” and they just might be raising a Wonder Woman of their own if Davis’ strength and success are anything to go by.

Wonder Woman hits theaters on Friday.