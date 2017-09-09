On Friday, Viola Davis revealed that she isn’t exactly the kind of mother who comes armed with baked goods for her daughter’s school.

At the EIF Presents: XQ Super School live event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Davis was asked about how hands on she is with her 6-year-old daughter Genesis’s education. Specifically, whether Davis was she the kind of mother who helped with the homework or the kind who made brownies.

“I don’t make the brownies,” Davis, 52, told reporters. “I’m not the brownie making mother.”

“Education is the one thing that connects all of us. It connects us within races, within social economic groups, It’s the one connecting force every American has because that’s what we want for our children, a great education because we sort of all want our kids to change the world,” Davis continued.

She also confirmed that education is “absolutely” something she stresses with her daughter at home.

Although her daughter interjected that this was only “sometimes” true, Davis countered saying: “But I stress it in every way. I always say education doesn’t stop until you get to your grave. That you’re always learning and you’re not just learning math and science, you’re learning about yourself. You’re learning that every time there’s a chance to inject an idea into the world that can change it in some way.”

In a PEOPLE cover story from May, Davis revealed that her “No. 1 fear” was that her daughter would grow up too entitled.

“I never had a house; Genesis has a house. I do shop at Target, I buy all her clothes at Target or H&M. And maybe, if I’m feeling really good, Nordstrom Rack,” Davis said, stressing how important it is to keep her daughter grounded.

Davis also noted that when it comes down to it, her husband, Julius Tennon, is the stricter parent.

“He holds her accountable. Me, not so much — I’m the softie,” Davis said.