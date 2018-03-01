She's Under the Newborn Spell! Hocus Pocus Star Vinessa Shaw Welcomes Son Jack

Sisters … a child!

Ray Donovan alum Vinessa Shaw — also known for starring as Allison in the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus — welcomed her first child with her graphic designer husband, Kristopher Gifford, on Feb. 20, she announced via Instagram Thursday. Arriving weeks past his due date, son Jack weighed in at 9 lbs., 9 oz.

“After a long labor with many complications, baby Jack was finally born two and a half weeks after his due date on 2.20.2018 weighing in at 9lbs 9oz!!!” Shaw captioned a photo holding her newborn’s hand.

“Needless to say, we are overjoyed about our new little addition! He and I went through a lot, as the plans of having a natural birth were derailed. But with the support of so many people: family, midwives, and hospital staff, we came out victorious, healthy, and happy!…Ok that’s all. Too tired to write anything else. Nap time! 😴😴😴”

Shaw, 41, announced her pregnancy news on her Instagram account in August, writing, “Great News! We are proud and excited to share that we are expecting a little one early next year!”

The actress later posted a creative sign with quotes from her iconic 1993 film reading, “WINNIE, I SMELL … A CHILD” and ‘It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus” along with the positive pregnancy test.

In early February, the star shared a photo of herself sitting on a large red ball, captioning it, “When you can’t sit in a normal chair anymore, at least you can match your new ‘baby chair!’ ”

She added, “This bun is almost baked! #anythingforbabyandworldpeace #nationalwearredday 💋✌”