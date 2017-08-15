A little one is on the way (to run amok?) in Vinessa Shaw’s household!

The Ray Donovan alum, also known for starring as Allison in the 1993 Halloween classic Hocus Pocus, is pregnant, she confirmed on Instagram.

Following her announcement, Shaw posted a creative sign reading “WINNIE, I SMELL … A CHILD” and “It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus” — two quotes from the film — flanking a positive pregnancy test and drawings of the three iconic Sanderson sisters, made famous by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

Maybe I should have used this for my pregnancy announcement?? 🤣🤣🤣#anythinggoes A post shared by VINESSA SHAW (@vinessaofficial) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Shaw, 41, initially shared her baby joy via a photo of herself and husband Kristopher Gifford standing in front of a background that’s been manipulated to include a baby drawing and the words, “GREAT NEWS! I AM PREGNANT.”

“We are proud and excited to share that we are expecting a little one early next year!” the actress captioned the shot. “My hubby is a graphic designer, so I hope you appreciate his cheekiness 😉🐣💫.”

Great News! We are proud and excited to share that we are expecting a little one early next year!…My hubby is a graphic designer, so I hope you appreciate his cheekiness 😉🐣💫 A post shared by VINESSA SHAW (@vinessaofficial) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Shaw has acted regularly since Hocus Pocus. Aside from her 10-episode stint on Ray Donovan, she’s appeared in various films (including a starring role in the 2017 thriller Clinical, streaming now on Netflix) and on TV in CSI: NY, House and more.

But Allison may remain Shaw’s most widely recognized role — and there’s no reason to completely rule out a reprisal. Although Midler shut down rumors of a a Hocus Pocus sequel in 2015, Parker later admitted she “would love” if the idea came to fruition.

“I think we’ve all been fairly vocal about being very keen but that hasn’t created any ground swell of movement,” the Sex and the City alum said in October.