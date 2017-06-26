‘When We Aren’t Playing Superheroes’: Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot Meet Up for Quality Time with Daughters

When they aren’t busy playing some of Hollywood’s favorite characters, Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot opt for some quality time with their little ones.

Diesel, 49, and 32-year-old Gadot recently reunited for some quality time with their daughters and, luckily for us, Diesel provided the Internet with photo proof of the adorable meet-up.

“When we aren’t playing superheroes … All love,” Diesel wrote alongside a sweet Facebook photo of himself holding his daughter Pauline, 2, with Gadot feeding her 3-month-old daughter Maya.

The stars acted together in the fourth, fifth and sixth movies of the Fast & the Furious franchise. And the costars appear to have remained close since their time working together despite their successful — and demanding — careers.

Gadot has been the talk of the town recently thanks to her praise-worthy performance in Wonder Woman. Gadot stars as Diana, princess of the Amazons, in the popular film that netted an impressive 97 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes — higher than any other recent DC superhero movie.

Proving that she is, indeed, Wonder Woman, Gadot did reshoots for the superhero movie while she was five months pregnant with little Maya, EW reports. She welcomed the baby in March with her husband Yaron Versano. The love birds also share another daughter, 5-year-old Alma.

In addition to Pauline, Diesel (né Mark Sinclair) has two more children with girlfriend Paloma Jiménez: Vincent, 6, and 9-year-old Similche.