Vin Diesel Admits Fatherhood Is the ‘Craziest Stunt I Ever Did’

When asked about his most daring role of all time, Vin Diesel had a pretty surprising answer.

“The craziest stunt I ever did? Fatherhood,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of his highly anticipated movie, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The 49-year-old action-film star is dad to daughters Similce, 8½, and Pauline, 22 months, as well as son Vincent, 6½, with longtime girlfriend Paloma Jiménez.

He eventually said his craziest physical stunt took place during filming for the first xXx movie, but also spent time praising Jiménez.

“She’s everything,” he said. “She’s the perfect mother. She’s just so wonderful in so many ways.”

Diesel added, “She’s so stunningly beautiful, but the thing people don’t realize is she’s my rock, so she’s so stunningly beautiful on the inside.”

Storming Santa with the angels. Happy Holidays. A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:07am PST

While promoting his latest film, The Fast and the Furious actor also stopped by to chat with Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While there, he talked about how his youngest, Pauline — named after his late costar Paul Walker — is a car aficionado in the making.

“Do you know my daughter, she’s only 22 months old, has a favorite car already?” he said. “I think it runs in the genes.”

xXx: Return of Xander Cage hits theaters Friday.