Vin Diesel Says His 22-Month-Old Daughter Has a Favorite Car: ‘I Think It Runs in the Genes’

The Fast and the Furious franchise has obviously made a huge impact on Vin Diesel‘s life.

One side effect he may not have anticipated, though? His little girl Pauline — who was named after the late Paul Walker — having an affinity for cars before she’s even stringing sentences together.

“Do you know my daughter, she’s only 22 months old, has a favorite car already?” the actor, 49, said on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I think it runs in the genes.”

Pauline‘s favorite vehicle isn’t your run-of-the-mill Mustang or Corvette, either.

“A Dodge Daytona — ’69 Dodge Daytona,” Diesel tells Jimmy Kimmel. “She fights for it whenever the kids are playing with cars. And I go, ‘Pauline, where’s your favorite car?’ She goes over to the Dodge Daytona, lifts it up, and brings it to me.”

“What color is the Dodge Daytona?” Kimmel asks.

“It’s a burgundy — a red burgundy, like the one in Fast 6,” replies the actor, who is also dad to daughter Hania, 8½, and son Vincent, 6½, with longtime girlfriend Paloma Jiménez.

Came home from filming with my fair share of stunt related injuries. You know I will always push and put myself on the line to make something immortal and worthy. Waiting for me was an incredible family filled weekend. I am proud of the entire team for making Fast 8 a reality. Though intense at times, I am grateful to the entire cast… Every single one of them we brought on has shined because of their talent and commitment. Always count your blessings. #peoplefeeltruth #alllove A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Aug 15, 2016 at 2:14pm PDT

The twosome then bond over why little girls — Kimmel himself is dad to daughter Jane, and has another baby on the way — tend to be drawn to red and purple shades.

“My daughter’s two favorite colors — she’s 2½ — are purple and brown,” Kimmel says.

“They love saying, ‘pur-ple, pur-ple,’ ” Diesel mocks in a toddler voice.

“Maybe that’s what it is,” Kimmel agrees.

Happy… A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Aug 31, 2016 at 8:45pm PDT

“But is there something wrong with a kid whose favorite color is brown?” the host asks.

“Maybe, maybe,” Diesel says as the audience laughs.