Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Plays with Spice Girls Dolls and Learns About Mom’s Pop Star Past

It’s hard to believe there’s anyone out there in the world who doesn’t know about Victoria Beckham‘s pop star past, but the former Spice Girls‘ singer seems to have found one right under her nose!

On Friday, the 43-year-old mother of four introduced her only daughter Harper to her onstage alter ego Posh Spice and the rest of the Spice Girls — through the girl group’s set of ’90s dolls.

“When u find out mummy was a pop star!!” Victoria wrote on an Instagram Stories photo of Harper, 6, as the young girl played with the dolls of Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, and Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm.

“Harper loves her Spice Girls dolls,” the fashion designer wrote on another shot of the dolls themselves, each decked out in their iconic outfits.

She quoted the group’s 1997 anthem “Spice Up Your Life” in another shot.