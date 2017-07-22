Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Plays with Spice Girls Dolls and Learns About Mom’s Pop Star Past

It’s hard to believe there’s anyone out there in the world who doesn’t know about Victoria Beckham‘s pop star past, but the former Spice Girls‘ singer seems to have found one right under her nose!
On Friday, the 43-year-old mother of four introduced her only daughter Harper to her onstage alter ego Posh Spice and the rest of the Spice Girls — through the girl group’s set of ’90s dolls.
“When u find out mummy was a pop star!!” Victoria wrote on an Instagram Stories photo of Harper, 6, as the young girl played with the dolls of Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, and Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm.
“Harper loves her Spice Girls dolls,” the fashion designer wrote on another shot of the dolls themselves, each decked out in their iconic outfits.
She quoted the group’s 1997 anthem “Spice Up Your Life” in another shot.
Harper, Victoria and husband David Beckham’s fourth child, was born in 2011 — 11 years after the Spice Girls disbanded in the wake of Halliwell’s departure from the group.
The group reunited for a performance at the closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics, when Harper was just 1.
Though Victoria has left music behind for fashion, all the other ladies have gone on to have solo careers — with Chisholm releasing a new album titled Version of Me in 2016 and Brown, Halliwell and Bunton announcing the same year they were forming a new spinoff group titled GEM (a name made from the initials of their first names).
And while Harper may not know her mother as the stylish singer the rest of the world came to know her as, it’s clear the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.
In April, the tiny tot serenaded her mom with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” — showing off her own set of pipes in a video posted to Victoria’s Twitter.
The two have a tight mother-daughter bond, cuddling in an Instagram photo on July 7. Harper also appears to have inherited her mom’s sense of fashion too.
“She’s very girly, so she loves to play with makeup,” Victoria told Seth Meyers in 2016. “She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time. So proud. So proud.”
RELATED VIDEO: Happy Birthday, Harper! David Beckham Celebrates with Sweet Photos from a Palace Tea Party
Meanwhile, if Harper’s Spice Girls dolls weren’t enough to make fans jealous, just look at how she celebrated her 6th birthday!
The young girl, who was born on July 6, was invited alongside her dad and grandmother to attend a tea party at Buckingham Palace — where she and some friends even posed with Princess Eugenie of York.
“Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace,” David, 42, captioned a group shot, in which his daughter was outfitted for the occasion in Cinderella’s sparkly blue gown.