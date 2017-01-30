Group Hug! Victoria Beckham Shares Cute Snap of Husband David and the Kids (with Their Pup Olive!)

There’s more than enough love to go around in the Beckham family!

Case in point? David Beckham‘s group hug from his four kids — Harper Seven, 5½, Cruz David, 11, Romeo James, 14, and Brooklyn Joseph, 17 — along with the family cocker spaniel, Olive.

“I think they love him! We [heart emoji] you @davidbeckham X VB,” Victoria Beckham, 42, captioned the adorable shot in which her husband’s expression, though barely visible behind their kids, is undeniably all smiles and pride.

The day was full of gratitude from the singer and fashion designer for David, whom she will celebrate 18 years of marriage with this summer.

“Happy Sunday x I [heart emoji] you @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham Romeo and Harper too!!” she captioned an earlier shot of her three sons.

The retired soccer player recently opened up to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, where he revealed that he and Victoria have renewed their wedding vows since their first nuptials in 1999.

“We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding]. It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house,” said David, 41.

“We’re a strong family unit. We’ve got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values. Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it.”

He admitted that matrimony is about responsibility and making deliberate choices to stay together and work through challenges — all for the sake of love, commitment and family.

“We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, ‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children,” David said.

“Do you go through tough times? Of course. That’s part of relationships. It’s part of marriages. It’s part of having children. It’s part of having responsibilities.”