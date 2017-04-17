The Newest Spice? Harper Sings Mom Victoria Beckham ‘Happy Birthday’ — See the Sweet Clip

Victoria Beckham got at least one amazing gift for her birthday this year: a song from her daughter!

On Monday, the Spice Girls alum’s youngest child with husband David Beckham, 5½-year-old Harper Seven, serenaded her mom with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to mark Beckham’s 43rd year.

The proud mom shared the video — in which Harper is snapping her fingers along to the lyrics — to Twitter, captioning it, “🙏🏻 I love u David, @brooklynbeckham, Romeo, @cruzbeckham and Harper 💕💕💕💕.”

Her mom may be the one celebrating a birthday, but Harper has been hitting significant milestones of her own lately. In late March, dad David shared a video to Instagram of his little girl riding a bicycle for the first time.

“First time riding on your own, Harper!” he said in the clip, where he’s seen running alongside her as she pedals her pink bike all by herself.

“So so proud,” David, 41, captioned the post.

So so proud 💜🚴🏻‍♀️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Between athletic prowess and singing talent, the little girl seems to have inherited a lot from both her parents. In fact, Victoria has even admitted that Harper takes after her somewhat when it comes to fashion.

“She’s also very girly, so she loves to play with makeup,” the singer and designer told Seth Meyers in 2016 of her “tomboy” daughter.

“She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time,” Victoria added. “So proud. So proud.”