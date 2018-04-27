Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Family Snap After Revealing Why Disneyland Trip Was 'Extra Special'

The Lachey family is reveling in Disney magic.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are as proud as can be in a new photograph the latter shared to Instagram Thursday night, featuring her entire brood: the couple and sons Phoenix Robert, 16 months, and Camden John, 5½, plus daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 3.

All three kids are having the time of their life, sporting matching smiles and Mickey hat ears (with a Minnie ears headband for Mom!) as they pose in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: The Sweetest Photos of Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s Cute Family

The sweet group shot comes one day after Vanessa, 37, shared a pair of photos featuring herself and Phoenix enjoying a spin on the theme park’s King Arthur Carrousel.

“I remember the first time I took each of my babies to Disneyland. It’s a magical moment seeing their faces & watching their reactions. Phoenix was an extra special one for me,” she wrote of her baby boy, who was born 10 weeks prematurely in December 2016.

“He’s fought harder every day to keep up with two older siblings and catch up to life since he’s a premie. But NOTHING will stop him,” added Vanessa. “I see this smile and melt every time! I truly feel lucky to have HIM and yup … I’m a sucker, so whatever he wants … he will get!”

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Lachey On Celebrating His Son Phoenix’s First Birthday On Christmas Eve

Vanessa and Nick, 44, are careful to not compare what their two older kids were doing when they were Phoenix’s age to what their youngest child is able to do.

“He’s smaller, but he’s healthy. He’s so happy,” Vanessa told PEOPLE in January. “Brooklyn and Camden were standing and walking a little bit at this point and he’s not even near that.”

She continued, “And I’m okay with that because every kid has their own time and their own moment, and instead of us dwelling on what he’s not doing, we’re just living and relishing in what he is doing.”

“He’s the happiest, most joyful kid ever,” added Nick. “He’s crawling everywhere, he’s so curious and into everything now.”