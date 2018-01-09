Vanessa Lachey Shares Adorable New Family Photos — and a Message to 2018: 'I Like You a LOT!!!'

It’s shaping up to be a good year for Nick Lachey‘s brood.

The 98 Degrees frontman, his wife Vanessa Lachey and their kids Phoenix Robert, 1, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 3, and Camden John, 5, look sun-soaked and exhilarated in a new snap series shared to Vanessa’s Instagram account Tuesday.

In the first photo, the family of five are all smiles, sporting beach-worthy attire — for Nick, a pair of white trunks and black tank top, with Vanessa’s leopard-print suit peeking out from under a dark green cover-up.

The second shot is more candid, featuring Vanessa and Nick whisking their two youngest into the air while big brother Camden performs a mighty stretch.

“2018… I like you A LOT!!! ❤️👨🏼👩🏽👦🏻👧🏼👶🏻❤️,” Vanessa captioned the adorable post.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey with their kids Camden, Phoenix and Brooklyn Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

The spouses of six years celebrated Brooklyn’s 3rd birthday on Friday, both sharing adorable photos and sweet messages to mark the occasion.

“You’re fearless and kind. You’re sweet and confident. You’re empathetic and ambitious. You’re happy and fun. Today you are three and FOREVER you are mine!” Vanessa, 37, captioned a shot of her little girl.

“I Love you and the little lady you are becoming every day,” she added. “Thank You for this Beautiful Life, Belly! You are one in a million! ❤️”

Little Phoenix recently celebrated a birthday too — his first, in fact — on Christmas Eve, which is something Nick previously told PEOPLE the family would treat delicately.

“We’ll figure it out — as he gets older, we’ll have to make sure we carve out a special day for him so he doesn’t feel like it’s just swallowed up with Christmas,” the 44-year-old singer said in November.