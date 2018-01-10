Vanessa Marcil‘s little miracle is on the way.

The Las Vegas alum is pregnant with a daughter, she confirmed on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of her puppy Rocky snuggling close to her owner’s baby bump.

“The GIRLS 😜,” the actress captioned the sweet moment.

The baby will be the second child for Marcil, 49, who shares 15-year-old son Kassius Lijah with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Brian Austin Green.

The GIRLS 😜 A post shared by vanessamarcilmlovesk (@vanessamarcilmlovesk) on Jan 8, 2018 at 3:54pm PST

MC practicing #RealMen A post shared by vanessamarcilmlovesk (@vanessamarcilmlovesk) on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:49pm PST

The star first revealed in November that she was expecting, alongside a sweet photo of her fiancé — whom she has referred to on social media as MC — planting a smooch on her cheek.

“It’s baby time. After 6 miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM 😊 🙏🏽#MadHappy,” she captioned the photo, with “OPM” presumably meaning, “Our Precious Miracle.”

Marcil and her beau were engaged by April 23, 2015, when the former General Hospital star shared a close-up shot of a new manicure, simultaneously showing off a gold band on her ring finger.

“Ok!!! Here is my news Finally! I got a mani after exactly 1 year & we are planning our wedding but how do U pick Ur nose with nails? #imserious,” she joked in the Instagram caption.

She also tweeted, “Thank you for sharing in our excitement. My engagement ring was Audrey Hepburn‘s gold band. @RanchMC72 on one knee in uniform. #REALMEN ☺️”

Thank you for sharing in our excitement. My engagement ring was Audrey Hepburns gold band. @RanchMC72 on one knee in uniform. #REALMEN ☺️ — Vanessa Marcil (@VanessaMarcilM) April 23, 2015

Marcil was previously married to fellow actor Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993, then actor Carmine Giovinazzo from 2010 to 2013.

“V has had a miscarriage. our second one this year,” Giovinazzo wrote under Marcil’s Twitter account in December 2011. “Thanx for the love and prayers.”