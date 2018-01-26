Inside Vanessa Marcil's Difficult Road to Motherhood Amid News of Seventh Miscarriage

Vanessa Marcil‘s journey toward becoming a mom for the second time has not been an easy one.

A statement posted to her Instagram account Thursday revealed that the former General Hospital star, who was pregnant with a baby girl, had suffered a miscarriage.

“Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM,” read the text next to an outdoor photo of Marcil, 49, and her fiancé, whom she has only referred to as “MC” on social media.

“Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories,” the inspiring text continued. “You are not alone.”

The mother of one — who shares 15-year-old son Kassius Lijah with Brian Austin Green — first revealed in November that she was expecting, explaining that she had suffered six miscarriages previously.

“It’s baby time. After 6 miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM 😊 🙏🏽 #MadHappy,” Marcil captioned a photo of herself and MC, with “OPM” presumably meaning, “Our Precious Miracle.”

Earlier this month, Marcil confirmed on Instagram that she was pregnant with a daughter, sharing a snapshot of her puppy Rocky snuggling close to her owner’s baby bump and captioning the sweet moment, “The GIRLS 😜”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was previously married to fellow actor Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993, then actor Carmine Giovinazzo from 2010 to 2013.

“V has had a miscarriage. Our second one this year,” Giovinazzo wrote under Marcil’s Twitter account in December 2011. “Thanx for the love and prayers.”