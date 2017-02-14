Vanessa Lachey Shares Adorable Video of Smiling Son Phoenix: ‘My Funny Valentine’

February firsts!

Just over a month after welcoming her third child, Vanessa Lachey has finally given the world a glimpse at her baby boy‘s face.

Vanessa posted a black-and-white video of son Phoenix Robert to Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

In the clip, Phoenix – who was born prematurely on Christmas Day 2016 – laid peacefully, before mom Vanessa smooched him on the head. “I love you bubby,” the 36-year-old said.

“My Funny Valentine,” she wrote.

Vanessa and husband Nick Lachey, 43, are also parents to son Camden John, 4, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2.

The happy family seemed to be making the most out of their February 14th, with Brooklyn and Vanessa sharing some sweet treats in another photo.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Vanessa wrote. “My favorite girl and I baked some over-sized chocolate chip cookies for our favorite guys last night … of course we snuck a few!”

Camden was busy helping his dad prep the night before.

“Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day and Cam knows I like a clean shaven guy … so, he’s helpin’ Daddy out,” wrote Vanessa on another photo of her men in action.

Going stubble-free isn’t the only thing that makes Nick and Vanessa’s relationship work.

He told PEOPLE Now last month of their marriage success, “It’s kind of cliché, but communication is the biggest thing in a relationship. You have to talk, you have to express yourselves. You don’t want to look back and resent not being heard.”

The 98 Degrees alum also advised, “It’s important you spend time together just the two of you, but family’s everything so it’s important to spend time with the family.”