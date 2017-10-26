Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Son Turning 10 Months Old After Sharing Heart-Wrenching Story on His Premature Birth

Little Phoenix Robert is growing up!

On Tuesday, Vanessa Lachey celebrated her baby boy — who was born in a premature, emergency-surgery delivery on Christmas Eve — turning 10 months old, posting an Instagram clip to celebrate his big milestone.

“Ten months and straight cold chillin!!!” the proud mom captioned the video, which adorably uses a filter to add a pair of shades to her son’s eyes.

“Haha! Phoenix Robert Lachey we love EVERYTHING about you!” added the 36-year-old.

The current Dancing with the Stars competitor previously opened up about the difficulties she and husband Nick Lachey faced in having Phoenix. The couple’s third child was born 10 weeks before his due date, after Vanessa’s water broke while she was on bed rest.

“I’ll never forget. She called me in a panic: ‘They’re taking me in for an emergency surgery. Get here as quick as you can,’ ” recalled 98 Degrees frontman Nick, 43, who added that he had “never felt so helpless.”

“I was on the operating bed and I looked up and I didn’t know a single face and I remembered thinking I hope the baby’s okay and don’t worry about me. Just make him okay,” Vanessa explained to pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Even after a successful birth, Phoenix spent six weeks in the NICU. Nick was “petrified” during that time, he told PEOPLE after an episode of DWTS earlier this month.

He added that Vanessa spent more time at the baby’s side while he took care of their two other children: 2½-year-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth and son Camden John, 5.

“Our youngest wasn’t even old enough to go see him,” said Nick. “And then it’s scary, there’s beeps and alarms and this and that and tubes and it’s like you don’t want to … it’s a hard thing. There’s just no two ways about it.”

Although the experience was “one of the hardest things” the couple has gone through, they feel it’s important to share their story, however difficult.

“What I’ve found is so many people go through similar experiences,” divulged Nick. “There is strength in sharing those stories.”