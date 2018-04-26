Vanessa Lachey Shares Special Memory of Taking Her Children to Disneyland for the First Time

Sweet memories!

Vanessa Lachey took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday, remembering the first time she and husband, Nick Lachey took their children — Phoenix Robert, 16 months, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 3, and Camden John, 5 —to the Happiest Place on Earth.

“I remember the first time I took each of my babies to Disneyland,” the mom-of-three wrote on Instagram along with a picture of her smiling while holding onto son, Phoenix, as they ride the carousel.

“It’s a magical moment seeing their faces & watching their reactions,” gushed Lachey, 37, adding that her baby boy “was an extra special one for [her].”

“He’s fought harder everyday to keep up with two older siblings and catch up to life since he’s a premie,” Lachey said of Phoenix, who was born 10 weeks prematurely in December 2016.

She continued: “But NOTHING will stop him. I see this smile and melt every time! I truly feel lucky to have HIM and yup… I’m a sucker, so whatever he wants… he will get! #ToTheMoonAndBack #AndBackAGAIN❤ Thank You Disneyland for giving us sooo many beautiful, magical memories!”

In January, the Lacheys opened up to PEOPLE about adjusting their expectations when it comes to Phoenix. “What I’ve had to do for myself now as a mom of a premie is to not count the milestones,” Vanessa said at the time.

“I mean that loosely and with love — to not compare him because every kid is going to be different, especially a premie,” she added.

Vanessa and Nick, 44, are also careful to not compare what their two older kids—Camden and Brooklyn—were doing when they were 1-year-old to what Phoenix is able to do.

“He’s smaller, but he’s healthy. He’s so happy,” shared Vanessa. “Brooklyn and Camden were standing and walking a little bit at this point and he’s not even near that.”

She continued: “And I’m okay with that because every kid has their own time and their own moment, and instead of us dwelling on what he’s not doing, we’re just living and relishing in what he is doing.”

“He’s the happiest, most joyful kid ever,” added Nick. “He’s crawling everywhere, he’s so curious and into everything now.”