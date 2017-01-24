8 Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gifts for Expectant Mothers

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com.

This is for all the expectant mamas out there.

This Valentine’s Day, we know you deserve a special treat (or at least something to help you relax). After all, carrying another being is no easy task.

Just for you, we made sure to round up the most luxurious gifts that’ll remind you to put yourself (and your little one) first this Valentine’s Day.

Keep scrolling to shop best picks for pregnant women.

FAUX FUR HOODED ROBE

Pottery Barn carries the softest loungewear that expectant moms are sure to love.

SHOP IT: PotteryBarn.com ($129)

HATCH DRESS

A super comfortable (and flattering!) dress for a chic look that requires minimal effort.

SHOP IT: Net-a-Porter.com ($200)

MATERNITY TEA

Maternity tea containing red raspberry leaf tea for a soothing, warm drink made of only organic herbs.

SHOP IT: Etsy.com ($4.99+)

KATE SPADE DIAPER BAG

Being a new mom requires toting around all the essentials. This Kate Spade diaper bag gets the job done in style.

SHOP IT: KateSpade.com ($298)

CONTOURED PREGNANCY SUPPORT PILLOW

Snuggling up to sleep is so comfy with this full-body maternity pillow.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom.com ($66)

CLARINS STRETCH MARK MINIMIZER + TONIC BODY TREATMENT

For a spa-like experience (that also helps to firm and tone all over), these Clarins products offer a decadent skincare regimen.

SHOP IT: Clarins Stretch Mark Minimizer ($56; Nordstrom.com), Tonic Body Treatment ($64; Nordstrom.com)

TOPSHOP SWEATER

You and your babe can beat winter’s chill in this chic Topshop sweater.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom.com ($68)

TEMPUR-PEDIC SLIPPERS

These slippers, by Tempur-Pedic, are made with a sturdy sole so that they can be worn indoors (or outdoors). ‘Cause, hey, comfort is key when carrying a little one.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom.com ($40)