Val Chmerkovskiy Says He Is Still a ‘Couple More Years’ Away from Having Kids: ‘I Can’t Wait to Be a Father’

Don’t plan on Val Chmerkovskiy becoming a father anytime soon.

On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars pro opened up about his family plans to Entertainment Tonight, saying he wasn’t planning on having kids for a couple more years.

“I don’t feel the pressure. I feel excited. I would love to have kids. I can’t wait to be a father, had a great father — still have a great father,” the 31-year-old, who’s currently dating fellow DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson, said. “I think instinctively, as a man, that’s something I want to do as well.”

“I am getting even better with age aesthetically,” he continued. “I am growing and getting better and better. I think I got a couple more years in me before I do [become a father].”

RELATED VIDEO: Val Chmerkovskiy Rating His Shirtless “DWTS” Moments Is Basically the Best Thing Ever

But in the meantime, Chmerkovskiy’s more than happy to play proud uncle to his older brother — and DWTS costar — Maksim‘s 9-month old son Shai Alexander.

Maks and his wife Peta Murgatroyd — who got voted off of DWTS on Monday alongside her celebrity partner Nick Lachey — welcomed their first child together in January.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“I don’t spend enough time with him, for sure,” the dancer told reporters on Monday.

“I wish I could spend all my time with him, but thank God he’s too young to appreciate how awesome his uncle is,” he joked. “So once he’s consciously aware of how lucky he is, I’ll be spending more time with him.”

He’s also busy trying to get his brother’s son to learn his name. “I’m like, ‘Vaaaaaaalllllll,’ ” he said, adding that if Val is Shai’s first word, “My brother would be so upset.”

RELATED VIDEO: Victoria Arlen Amazes Judges With Powerful ‘DWTS’ Number

PEOPLE’s special issue 25 Seasons of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is on stands now.

Val has previously joked about his cool uncle status to PEOPLE. “I’ve bought [Shai] an entire wardrobe already, matching to mine obviously, so we’ve got that down,” he said back in March.

Added the DWTS pro, “No, I’m excited for him to actually comprehend what a cool uncle he has.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.