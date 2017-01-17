Val Chmerkovskiy Opens Up About New, ‘Handsome’ Nephew Shai: He’s ‘Changed My Brother’

Val Chmerkovskiy is enjoying uncle-hood.

The 30-year-old dancer talked excitedly about his new nephew, Shai Aleksander, less than two weeks after his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed his first child with fiancée Peta Murgatroyd.

“[He’s] amazing! Very handsome, like the parents,” Chmerkovskiy said of his brother’s baby boy during a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America.

“It’s a blessing. It’s changed the dynamic of my family. It’s changed my brother. His name is Shai Chmerkovskiy, which is very unusual because this is the very first Shai Chmerkovskiy ever.”

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy

01/04/17 5:34am — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) January 4, 2017

Maksim announced the birth in a Twitter post, revealing that Shai arrived at 5:34 a.m. on Jan. 4.

“This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!” the couple said in a statement.

Now, Val is enjoying his role in the baby’s life.

“I’m trying to be the best uncle I can be,” he says. “I want to spoil him. I don’t think he really understands much right now. But as soon as he’s able to comprehend the love that he has around him, I think he’s going to be a very spoiled young man.”

The new parents have not shared any clear photos of the little boy — in fact, Maksim, 37, recently sent a message to the paparazzi in an Instagram post, writing that getting a good glimpse of the new baby is “Not gonna happen!”

Meanwhile, Murgatroyd, 30, opened up about her post-baby body, sharing an Instagram photo of herself in only a bra and leggings.

“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant,” she wrote. “Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most.”