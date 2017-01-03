Uncle duties come first!

Val Chmerkovskiy took to social media to express his deepest apologies for not being able to attend the Richmond, Virginia, leg of the Dancing with the Stars tour. In his defense, he has a very good (and tiny!) reason.

“Richmond, Virgina — I love you guys,” the DWTS alum says in the Instagram video. “I unfortunately can’t be there at the show tonight. As all of you know, I’m expected to be an uncle very soon. My sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd is literally delivering the baby as soon I’m done with this video, hopefully. But I’ll be back on the road tomorrow and somehow I promise to make it up to you, Richmond. Thank you so much and enjoy the show.”

Peta Murgatroyd and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy are gearing up to welcome their son into the world, according to a photo Chmerkovskiy posted on Instagram Monday morning.

But first…a little make up 😝 A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:10am PST

“But first … a little make up,” the dad-to-be wrote next to a photo of Murgatroyd, 30, applying mascara from her hospital bed.

Though the engaged couple’s first child was expected to be delivered on Monday, it seems like the time is drawing closer to his big debut.

“Amazing news – I’m about to be an uncle!,” Val captioned his Instagram post. “Family means the most to me so I’m with them now. Sadly I’ll be missing the show tonight in Richmond but I’ll be back in Lancaster tomorrow. Love y’all. and appreciate you understanding. I’ll make it up to you.”