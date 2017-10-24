Val Chmerkovskiy Jokes He’ll Spend More Time with Maks’ Son Shai ‘Once He’s Aware’ of His ‘Awesome Uncle’

He’s a cool uncle — but a busy one.

Val Chmerkovskiy is totally enamored with his brother Maks Chmerkovskiy‘s 9-month-old son Shai Aleksander, but told reporters after Dancing with the Stars on Monday, “I don’t spend enough time with him, for sure.”

“I wish I could spend all my time with him, but thank God he’s too young to appreciate how awesome his uncle is,” joked Val, quipping, “So once he’s consciously aware of how lucky he is, I’ll be spending more time with him.”

Adding a little one to the family has had a positive effect on the 31-year-old professional dancer, who told reporters, “It makes you a little more accountable for your actions.”

“I think my brother and I, we’ve taught our whole lives,” Val explained. “We’ve had a kids’ dance studio, so we’ve been accountable for our actions as mentors and people that set an example — but now it’s family.”

He’s also busy trying to get his brother and Peta Murgatroyd‘s son to learn his name. “I’m like, ‘Vaaaaaaalllllll,’ ” he said, adding that if ‘Val’ was Shai’s first word, “My brother would be so upset.”

Val has previously joked about his cool uncle status to PEOPLE. “I’ve bought [Shai] an entire wardrobe already, matching to mine obviously, so we’ve got that down,” he said back in March.

Added the DWTS pro, “No, I’m excited for him to actually comprehend what a cool uncle he has.”