Fastest Baby Alive? Usain Bolt Says He and His Girlfriend Are ‘Thinking About Kids Very Soon’

Fastest man alive Usain Bolt and brunette beauty Kasi Bennett are contemplating the prospect of parenthood.

“I have [had] a girlfriend for four years now [and] it’s going steadily, so we’re thinking about kids very soon,” the Jamaican sprinter told PEOPLE at the G.H. Mumm and Usain Bolt Toast To the Kentucky Derby at the G.H. Mumm office in New York on Saturday afternoon.

Bolt and the fashionista from the Jamaican town of Old Harbour aren’t exactly racing towards the parental finish line, though. As Bolt adds, “We’ll see how it goes, we’re taking our time.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Bolt told PEOPLE about his motivation to “find the right woman, because my dad actually cheated on two different women and I told him, ‘I don’t want to be like you.’ ”

As the 30-year-old explains of his own situation, “I’m going to take my time and make sure.”

FROM COINAGE: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

Of his Kentucky Derby experience, the G.H. Mumm Chief Entertainment Officer told PEOPLE, “I’ve never been, but I’ve seen it on TV. My coach [Glen Mills] is a massive horse fan, he owns horses and stuff so he follows it, so I’ve watched it a couple of times.”

Although Mills is enamored with equestrian activities, the first athlete in Olympic history to achieve the triple treble — winning the gold medal in the 100m, 200m and 4×100 relay at his three Games — is less enthused because of the financial risk. “I’m not really a big horse racing fan. I don’t like to lose money,” Bolt admits.