It’s a “Beautiful Day” for Adam Clayton!

The U2 bassist, 57, and his wife Mariana have welcomed their first child together, a daughter, the Irish Times reports.

“Adam and Mariana Clayton are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful baby girl Alba,” read the personal advert in Tuesday’s publication.

Clayton is also father to a son, born in 2010, from a previous relationship.

U2's Adam Clayton and wife Mariana announce birth of baby girl with personal advertisement in The Irish Times https://t.co/8YBsK3d6iS pic.twitter.com/nlO2pzCWsy — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) July 25, 2017

Clayton wed the Brazilian model in September 2013, four years after they first began dating. According to BBC News, the musician proposed during Carnival in Mariana’s native country.

The wedding, according to BBC News, was a three-day affair in France alongside 150 friends and family following an intimate Dublin-based ceremony.

Clayton’s baby news comes in the middle of the band’s largely sold-out 2017 Joshua Tree Tour, currently finishing out a few shows in Europe before heading back to the United States and then down to Mexico and South America.

Among the stars who’ve been spotted in the concert crowds? Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford, Katie Holmes and fellow Irish entertainer Colin Farrell.