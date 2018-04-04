A little more than a year after their Valentine’s Day wedding, Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha are expecting a baby girl, they reveal exclusively to PEOPLE.

“Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” Gibson, 39, raved in a joint interview with his spouse. “It’s unbelievable.”

Samantha, a 29-year-old social worker, learned she was pregnant with their daughter in late January, not long after they began trying to conceive. Minutes after her positive first test — and before she could even plan out a surprise for her husband — Gibson arrived home, and they celebrated together.

“It was me screaming and just being overly excited and just fired up about the news,” he says.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Tyrese Gibson and wife Samantha in August 2017 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

RELATED: Tyrese Gibson Announces He Secretly Got Married on Valentine’s Day

Friends and family were equally enthusiastic. Samantha and Gibson spread the news with help from a faux movie trailer, which Tyrese narrated, that transitioned partway through into footage from Samantha’s ultrasound.

“There was no greater reaction than her mom’s reaction,” Gibson says of his wife. “Samantha is her only daughter, and this has been prayers for years and years, for her to get married and find the right one and start a family.”

RELATED VIDEO: Vin Diesel Shows Support for the Rock After Tyrese’s Instagram Rant

Now in her second trimester, with their baby due in September, Samantha says she’s been in “full practicing mode” with 10-year-old stepdaughter Shayla, “[whom] I consider mine.”

And the spouses don’t expect any sibling rivalry. According to Samantha, Shayla’s “been asking for siblings since I’ve known her.”

RELATED: Tyrese Gibson Gets 50/50 Joint Custody with Daughter as Judge Denies Ex’s Restraining Order Request

Following custody issues last year, Tyrese shares his oldest with his ex-wife. “Unfortunately as entertainers and public figures, you have to go through very private matters publicly sometimes. … I’m just happy to be on the other side of it and have my daughter back home with us,” he says.

Though Samantha plans to give birth in Los Angeles, where they also have a home, they will raise their new daughter primarily in Georgia, in the same house where they wed last February.

“We were able to conceive at the right time, I believe,” Samantha says. “There was a lot that happened last year — everyone is aware of that — and so to have the opportunity to … really start a new chapter in the way that has happened, I just look to God and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that you would plan it this way and you do it so perfectly.’ “