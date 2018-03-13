Tyra Banks Says Son York, 2, Is 'Really Smart' — and Speaks Spanish, Norwegian and English!

Tyra Banks is one proud mama.

The America’s Next Top Model creator and America’s Got Talent host’s son York turned 2 in January — and according to the former supermodel, he’s one smart cookie.

“My son is amazing with his colors,” Banks, 44, raved to reporters at the AGT season 13 red carpet kickoff in Los Angeles on Monday. “He has friends in his classes that are like ‘re-re-red’ and my son is already up to silver and rose and rose gold. And he has been counting to 20 since he was 18 months. So he’s really, really smart.”

“He speaks Spanish, Norwegian and English,” she continued. “He’s a smart one — but he’s still crazy and damn near rolling on the floor and not listening to me most of the time!”

York Banks Asla Tyra Banks/Instagram

Banks admitted her AGT schedule is actually working out quite nicely with motherhood.

“At first, I was like ‘These hours are crazy.’ I get home at midnight,” she said. “But I don’t have to get here until 1 p.m. so that allows me to have an entire morning with my son, whereas if it was an early-morning call and I was getting home at 8 p.m., I wouldn’t have any time with him because I’d be here when he’s getting up and I’d be home when he was asleep.”

“So at first I was complaining and now I’m like, ‘Hmm, Mr. [Simon] Cowell … Maybe I can learn some of this with my America’s Next Top Model scheduling,’ ” she added.

Tyra Banks at the red-carpet kickoff for season 13 of America's Got Talent Christopher Polk/Getty

Banks welcomed York with her then-boyfriend Erik Asla, a Norwegian photographer, in January 2016 via gestational surrogate. The star had previously been open about her struggles with infertility, revealing that she had undergone in vitro fertilization procedures in the hopes of conceiving.

PEOPLE confirmed Banks and Asla called it quits last fall. Though they kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, they had been dating since 2013. A source told PEOPLE at the time of their split that they remain friendly and plan on continuing to work together professionally.

As for baby York? Banks just hopes he won’t go down the male model path.

“I wouldn’t love for him to model, but I wouldn’t tell him, ‘Don’t do it,’ because then he’d do it more,” she said. “I’m going to support what he wants and just hope it’s not modeling! But if it is, I’ll be telling him how to smize.”