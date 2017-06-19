Tyra Banks‘ son York has praise for all the dads out there – but his own papa gets the most love.

The America’s Got Talent host posted the first full photo of her 16-month-old baby boy on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day, sharing a sweet message from little York and showing off the cutie’s stunning blue eyes.

“To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too,” the caption read. “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!”

Banks shares York with her boyfriend, Norwegian photographer Erik Asla. The couple welcomed York, their first child, in January of last year via gestational surrogate.

She also shared a photo with her own father on Instagram in honor of the holiday weekend.

York has quickly become “Mommy’s little helper,” the 43-year-old star told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“He’s in love with his baby-sized broom,” Banks revealed. “Right now, he is into everything and anything, especially stuff he can push or move, so his curiosity is constantly making me laugh.”

And York is already well-traveled: he often joins mom on the AGT set, where he’s been “making friends with the crew.”