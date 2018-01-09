Exclusive
Family of Three! All the Sweetest Photos of FGL's Tyler Hubbard, Wife Hayley and Newborn Olivia Rose
“I couldn’t have been more proud of her the whole time,” Tyler Hubbard tells PEOPLE of wife Hayley, who gave birth to their daughter Olivia Rose on Dec. 23
BURSTING HEARTS
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia Rose, in Nashville, Tennessee, at 4:56 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.
"We're so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us," the proud new dad told PEOPLE following Olivia's arrival.
HOLIDAY MAGIC
"Olivia is the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for," Tyler added of his baby girl, who weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 19¼ inches long at birth.
PROUD HUSBAND AND DADDY
"I think [childbirth is] something that God doesn't let men do for a reason — I don't know if we could get through it," Tyler, 30, tells PEOPLE with a laugh.
Adds the singer of his wife, "It's a beautiful thing, and Hayley was really strong and calm and relaxed. I couldn't have been more proud of her the whole time."
MAMA'S TOUCH
"I've been loving that bonding experience so much," Hayley tells PEOPLE of breastfeeding her newborn.
"[But] we've gotten such great advice from all of our friends that it's been nice to feel a little prepared for whatever we can."
GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
"He's such a good big brother," Tyler praises his golden retriver Harley, adding with a laugh. "He's so gentle with her and he just smells her. He's already protective of her."
PRICELESS MOMENTS
"Watching Hayley go through the laboring process from start to finish and seeing the prize at the end of the race was pretty rewarding and really, really cool," Tyler says.
"It was definitely a special moment for both of us, and something we'll never forget."
SPECIAL DELIVERY
"It was a pretty wild rush of emotions and I think Hayley felt the same way," Tyler tells PEOPLE of the couple's first time seeing Olivia.
"Right when she was born, they put her on Hayley's chest and wiped her off a little bit and we spent a little time with her," he adds. "It was definitely a magical moment, and a moment that we'd been waiting for, for a long time."
BUILT-IN BIG BRO
"I think with golden retrievers, it's almost like they're meant for that," Tyler explains of his loyal pal Harley's affection for Olivia. "He's already in love with her."
FIRST-TIME PARENTS
"There's a lot that we're going to get to learn," Tyler told PEOPLE of parenthood after his rep confirmed Olivia's birth to PEOPLE exclusively.
"Hayley and I both really love learning and growing as people," Tyler added. "For us, it's the next phase and the next stage of life that God can really teach us a lot and show us patience … and selflessness."