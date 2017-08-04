Surprise! Tyler and Hayley Hubbard Are Actually Expecting a Daughter, Not a Son: ‘The Blood Test Was Wrong’

Life just threw a huge curve ball at Tyler Hubbard.
The Florida Georgia Line member and wife Hayley revealed the sex of their first child on the way as a boy during a Dirt Bikes or Diamonds party in June, sharing photos from the gorgeous event with PEOPLE at the time.
However, the spouses revealed on Instagram Friday that their bundle of joy is actually a girl!
“Gods got jokes……After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we’re actually having a little girl,” Tyler, 30, captioned a sweet photo of himself cradling his wife’s baby bump while their golden retriever Harley sits at the couple’s feet.
“[Whoa]… so many emotions but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then,” he added. “Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl”
Hayley shared a similar post to Instagram Friday, detailing her own reaction to the news alongside an adorable snap of Tyler kissing her belly.
“Baby Hubbard’s keeping us on our toes & has another announcement to make!! It’s not a boy! It’s a GIRL!!! 🎀💗🤰🏼🚺🤗 ” wrote the mama-to-be. “Our hearts are exploding with joy all over again! And shock! And excitement!”
The little girl on the way will have three playmates — two girls and one boy! — in the children of the couple’s close friends. Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren have a baby girl due this month and recently welcomed daughter Willa Gray, now 21 months, from Uganda.
The lone boy in the bunch? The son on the way for Tyler and Thomas Rhett’s fellow country superstar pal Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany.
“Now Britt and I will be having boys within two weeks of each other, and I’m sure when they get older they’ll be fighting over the Akins girls!” Hayley, 30, told PEOPLE in June when she and Tyler thought they would be welcoming a son.