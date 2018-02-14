New Dad Tyler Hubbard Drinks Wife Hayley's Breast Milk from a Bottle: 'Tastes Like Almond Milk'

Tyler Hubbard has a mature palate.

In a Wednesday video shared to wife Hayley’s Instagram account and re-posted by the Florida Georgia Line singer, Hubbard eagerly drinks her breast milk from a baby bottle as Hayley can be heard gasping from behind the camera.

“Tastes like almond milk, kinda,” says Hubbard, 31, laughing with his wife before going back to the bottle for seconds and noting that the contents taste “sweet.”

The camera pans to the couple’s adorable 7-week-old daughter Olivia Rose, with Hayley telling the baby girl, “That was nice of you to share!”

The Hubbards welcomed Olivia in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 20, the musician’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively, sharing that she weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 19¼ inches long.

“We’re so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us,” the proud new dad told PEOPLE.

He added at the time, “Olivia is the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for.”

Breastfeeding is one challenge Hayley was still working on in early January. The practice is something she admitted “is definitely a little harder than” she anticipated, but “just so rewarding” at the end of the day.

“I’ve been loving that bonding experience so much,” she told PEOPLE. “[But] we’ve gotten such great advice from all of our friends that it’s been nice to feel a little prepared for whatever we can.”