Adventures in the Air! Watch Tyga Take Son King Zip-Lining for the First Time

Watch out, world — King Cairo is on the move!

The 4-year-old son of Tyga and Blac Chyna recently had the time of his life on a wild outdoor adventure in Punta Mita, Mexico, complete with the tot’s first-ever experience in one very exciting activity.

“KING 1st zip line,” the 27-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram next to a snap of himself and his little guy, harnessed up and ready to head off on their ride.

In a second shot, King looks a tad apprehensive yet excited as lush treetops and blue water can be seen in the background.

Tyga also took to Snapchat to share a clip of the father-son duo taking off as a guide glides along behind them.

Although Tyga didn’t share any more details about their excursion, the rapper and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, recently posted quite a few videos and clips from their fun-in-the-sun vacation — including a cute clip of herself being “kissed” by a parrot.

“PARADISE,” the reality star, model and makeup maven captioned one shot of herself and Tyga enjoying the sunset while lounging oceanside.