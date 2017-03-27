Tyga Says 4-Year-Old Son King Cairo ‘Likes Everything I Like’: ‘Cars, Women, Jewelry’

For Tyga, it’s a matter of like father like son.

King Cairo, the rapper’s son whom he shares with Blac Chyna, is just like his daddy.

“He likes everything I like — cars, women, jewelry,” Tyga told PEOPLE of his 4-year-old on Sunday at the grand opening of Daylight pool’s LIT party in Las Vegas.

Although the proud father told E! News his mini-me wants to “build Ferraris,” Tyga admits he’s trying his best to teach his son to be grateful for his lavish lifestyle.

“I’m trying to cut back with him on the gifts because he gets very, very spoiled. He is very spoiled,” Tyga said. “He thinks he is supposed to have all of that, so I have to teach him that I work hard to get everything.”

He added, “He’s kind of like, ‘Pick me up from school in the Bentley in my Bentley car seat.’ Not that he’s spoiled, but that’s all he knows. You’ve got to teach him other things and that you’ve got to work for that stuff.”

It certainly seems like the two share the same sense in style. Last week, Tyga shared a photo to Instagram of both him and King Cairo wearing similar matching Gucci outfits while miniature golfing.

On Sunday, Tyga traded in his daddy duties for more adult fun, performing at an over-21 pool party in Las Vegas.

Although he wasn’t joined by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, Tyga was surrounded by about a thousand of his best friends at the bash.

On stage, as the sun began to set behind him, the rapper whipped through a 30-minute set of his songs, bringing both friends and tourists to the stage to dance during the performance.

Tyga seems to be excited about what he has in store for his fans in the future, especially considering he signed to Kanye West‘s record label, Good, last year.

“It’s great,” he said of working with Yeezus. “It’s definitely always a learning process working with him — he’s the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), so I’m aspiring to be one of the GOAT someday, too.”