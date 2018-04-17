True Thompson Already Has Her Own Instagram Account — with 144K Followers and Counting!

Khloé Kardashian‘s newborn daughter True is only 5 days old, but she already has an Instagram account with more followers than most users will ever accumulate.

The reality star’s firstborn child (who arrived Thursday weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 21 inches long) has joined the popular social media site with a highly coveted username: @true.

Her account is popular, too. As of Tuesday morning, it had 144,000 followers and counting, growing by nearly 1,000 followers an hour.

So far, momager Kris Jenner is the only member of the KarJenner krew to follow baby True — though it’s still early, as no photos of True have been posted yet by Kardashian or dad Tristan Thompson (per Instagram’s guidelines, it’s likely at least one of True’s parents would run the account).

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Why Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Has Tristan Thompson’s Last Name: They’re in This “Together”

True isn’t the first celebrity baby to have her own account. Retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and wife Nicole’s son Boomer Robert, 2 next month, has his own account. Tennis champ Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian have one for their 7-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

True’s also not the first KarJenner baby to have an Instagram handle of her own. Cousin Dream Renée, 17 months, also has her own account (@dream). Like True, a post hasn’t been uploaded — meaning the Kardashian siblings might just be squatting on the names until True and Dream are old enough for their own.

Khloe With a K

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Daughter’s Name Days After Giving Birth Amid Cheating Scandal

Kardashian revealed her daughter’s name on Instagram and her website Monday, writing, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE.”

The new mom added on the photo of a room filled with pink balloons and flowers, “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family pic.twitter.com/MFheCTYnb6 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 16, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Is the First Sibling to Congratulate Khloé Kardashian on Birth of Her Daughter

Jenner, who confirmed the arrival of her ninth grandchild on Instagram Thursday when she said she was “blessed” to be a grandmother once more, also tweeted about True‘s name reveal and the special meaning it may have.

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT … my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton … my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton … so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family,” she wrote.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

RELATED GALLERY: New Mom Khloé Kardashian’s Heartbreak: Everything We Know About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

Days before True’s birth, video of the NBA star, 27, was released showing him allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York City. Photos of other alleged infidelities have surfaced with a source calling him “a serial cheater.”

Thompson is also dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.