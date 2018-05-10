Tristan Thompson Opens Up About Daughter True for First Time Since Her Birth & Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson is talking publicly about his newborn daughter True for the first time since she arrived into the world.

The NBA player, 27, discussed his daughter nearly one month after her birth while on the Road Trippin podcast Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton that was posted on Tuesday.

The father of two revealed True, who he welcomed with Khloé Kardashian on April 12, is a healthy baby girl who is “doing good.”

“Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s—ing,” he said. “That’s all they do.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player have kept their daughter’s physical image under wraps, but he revealed a few details about her looks while on the podcast.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

“She has a full head of hair. She has green eyes,” Thompson revealed, adding that True was born 21-inches long. “This is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it’s huge.”

The basketball player is already a father to 17-month-old son Prince Thompson from a previous relationship to Jordan Craig. Thompson noted there were some major emotional differences between raising a son and a daughter.

“I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… with a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey man, you’ll be all right man. Stop crying,'” he explained. “But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be okay. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Thompson, who became embroiled in a cheating scandal just days before his daughter’s birth, admitted he was planning to have more kids in the future.

“I’m going to keep going,” he said. “I’ve got a couple more left in me.”

A source recently told PEOPLE Kardashian was “very hands-on with her baby daughter” and although she “has help” with the newborn, “it’s more as support and company” as she spends time with True and Thompson in Cleveland.

“Khloé seems to like having someone with experience help her, but she still spends most hours of the day with her daughter,” the insider added.

“She looks great. She and Tristan have socialized with friends a couple of times,” the source said. “But mostly, Khloé stays home with her baby.”

The mogul and her NBA star beau were spotted together for the first time since allegations of his cheating were made public almost a month ago.

The following day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cheered on Thompson at a Cleveland Cavaliers game, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ.

“Khloé seems happy,” a different source said. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the insider added. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”