Tristan Thompson Adorably Cradles Khloé Kardashian's Bump During NBA All-Star Weekend Event

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are celebrating love and basketball.

An NBA All-Star Weekend event doubled as date night for the couple — who are currently expecting their first child, a baby boy — this weekend. Stepping out together, the pair hit Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Group’s annual The Game Is Every-Thing dinner party in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson posed together for photos, with the 26-year-old athlete smiling as he placed his hand on his girlfriend’s growing belly.

The reality star wore an all-black ensemble, a midi dress and jacket, for the dinner party, where guests feasted on kale and apple salads, tandoori spiced chicken, sherry glazed Atlantic salmon and filet mignon. For dessert, “Les, Nye” doughnuts satisfied every sweet tooth.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Other guests at the star-studded event included basketball star LeBron James, actor Michael B. Jordan, Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams and football player Von Miller. Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish, who recently welcomed son Kenzo Kash, were also in attendance.

The Revenge Body star will be the next member of the famous family to welcome a new addition during their current baby boom. Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West‘s third child — daughter Chicago — was born in January via surrogate, and fellow first-time mom Kylie Jenner, gave birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

“[Khloé] can’t wait to be a mom,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “She is excited about being pregnant, but can’t wait to meet her baby. She is also excited about her upcoming baby shower.”

Kardashian gave a shout out to her man in a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram earlier this week, sharing a photo of the couple in front of red and white balloons that spelled out “I [heart] U.”

” ‘When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before’ Thank you my love ❤,” she wrote.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In a post shared on her website and app, Wednesday, Khloé revealed the couple spent Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles.

“We’re both not very needy when it comes to this kind of stuff, so we’re just going to go to my mom’s and have a couples’ dinner with my family,” she said. “Cute, right? She’s having a chef cook for us, which will be a fun little luxury.”