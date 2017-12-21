Pregnant Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson is looking forward to being a father again.

After Kardashian confirmed she’s expecting a child on Instagram Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, 26, responded to his girlfriend, 33, in the comments section, writing, “My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and always cherish. Girl you look better now.”

PEOPLE first broke the news back in September that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and Thompson — who have been dating since September 2016 — were expecting a baby together.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Multiple sources confirmed in late October that they will welcome a son together in early 2018. Thompson also has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Instagram

“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside a bump picture in her baby announcement. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She continued, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Source: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this [quiet] but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Kardashian isn’t the only one in the family expecting a child: sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl. She is due in February.

Sister Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are also expecting their third child — a daughter — after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family.

Jenner, 20, has yet to confirm her baby news, but Kardashian West, 37, spilled the beans about her little one on the way in the 10-year-anniversary season trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

This year for Thanksgiving, Kardashian expressed gratitude for her boyfriend.

“I am truly grateful for Tristan and all that he has brought into my life!” she said. “He has been a huge positive influence on me and has given me a new level of happiness and love.”