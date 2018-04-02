Travis Scott Plays with Daughter Stormi in Kylie Jenner's Adorable Easter Snapchats

It looks like Stormi is already a daddy’s girl.

Kylie Jenner documented her 2-month-old daughter’s sweet bond with Travis Scott in a series of Snapchats from the family’s Easter party on Sunday.

Stormi couldn’t keep her eyes off her father as he held her and gave her a kiss on the cheek. Another video showed the baby, born Feb. 1, cuddling up in the 25-year-old rapper’s arms.

In the first public glimpse of the family all together — a video shared by fan accounts — Scott held Stormi facing him while Jenner cozied up beside her beau and reached out to lovingly stroke their daughter’s head.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Stormi Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

RELATED: Who Is Travis Scott? 3 Things to Know About the Rapper Who Just Welcomed a Baby with Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner’s Easter bash, complete with a 10-foot Easter bunny made of flowers, as well as a petting zoo featuring baby ducks and rabbits, comes shortly after Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga denied that he was Stormi’s father.

“I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so,” Tyga tweeted on Tuesday.

“Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace,” said the hitmaker, who shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. (Chyna is also mom to Jenner’s 16-month-old niece Dream Kardashian.)

The paternity claims first caused a frenzy in November 2017 when Tyga seemingly claimed to be the father of the child.

Travis Scott Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner INSTARimages.com

Jenner and Scott, however, have been enjoying their time both as new parents and a couple. They have been making sure to have plenty of date nights from stepping out on a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu Malibu in February — where Jenner showed off her luxe push present, a black Ferrari La Ferrari — to snuggling together on a boat as they arrived at a restaurant in Miami last month.

Most recently, they left their daughter at home to celebrate at a birthday dinner for Elizabeth Woods, the mom of Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. In a photo from the event, Scott adorably wrapped his arms around his girlfriend.

The couple, who have been dating since April 2017, aren’t yet contemplating getting engaged, though, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” the insider explained.

However, the new mom has been sporting a symbol of their relationship — a diamond ring on her left ring finger with the initials “JW,” for Scott’s birth name, Jacques Webster.