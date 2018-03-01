Travis Scott Shares Sweet New Photo of His 'Lil Mama,' Daughter Stormi: '1 Month Today'

Baby Stormi has captured her daddy’s heart.

A new photo of the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appeared on the 25-year-old rapper’s Snapchat Thursday, marking one month since she made her debut in the world.

“My lil mama 1 month today,” he wrote on top of the adorable snap: a close-up of Stormi‘s sweater that reads “DADDY” inside a red heart.

“Her favorite unit of course,” Scott joked, presumably referring to “parental unit.”

Baby Stormi on Travis Scott's Snapchat Travis Scott/Snapchat

While Scott has been scant with details about his daughter, he did give paparazzi one tiny hint about her appearance in a February video obtained by TMZ.

“She’s beautiful,” the rapper said before climbing into a black SUV.

Kylie Jenner's Snapchat Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's Snapchat Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

The new dad has been extremely generous with gifts for girlfriend Jenner, 20. After Stormi’s birth, he sent her a room full of flowers, whose photo she captioned, “443 from my ❤ A few days ago, the time she was born.”

But that wasn’t the end of his floral gifting. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a lengthy clip panning around a large room filled to the brim with roses.

“Ok baby daddy,” she wrote on top of the photo.