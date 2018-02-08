Stormi already has dad Travis Scott wrapped around her little finger — but right now, it’s primarily all about mom Kylie Jenner.

A source reveals to PEOPLE that while the 25-year-old rapper is “great” with his 1-week-old baby girl, Stormi’s needs lie with what her mom can provide.

“Travis is great with Stormi, but she also needs Kylie more right now,” says the insider of Scott and Jenner, 20. “There is only so much that Travis can do.”

Adds the source, “Kylie has help from her family and from Travis’ family too.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple “are a good team” in terms of parenting, and that they each have their own schedules with their baby girl.

“Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night,” said the insider. “He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up.”

Another source told PEOPLE that the rapper is “very much involved — as is his family,” adding, “Kylie and Travis seem to be doing really well together. Kylie is so happy to be a mom.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the new parents are still keeping separate households. Scott has his own place, but is spending plenty of time and sleeping over at Jenner’s with Stormi.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” said the insider. “They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”