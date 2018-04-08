Meet Stormi! Travis Scott Introduces His Daughter With Kylie Jenner to Family in Texas

Howdy, Stormi!

Travis Scott took his 9-week-old daughter with Kylie Jenner on her first big trip to his home state of Texas, introducing his family to the adorable new addition.

Scott’s brother, Joshua, shared a sweet shot on Friday with Stormi cradled in his arms. “So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi,” he wrote in the caption.

The baby, donning a onesie with cherries adorning it, gazed at the camera as her uncle smiled down at her.

The family appeared to go all out for the gathering, even getting two storm cloud flower arrangements — complete with raindrops made of Swarovski crystals — that TMZ reports the 25-year-old rapper bought for $7,145.

Jenner and Scott, who have been dating since April 2017, welcomed their first child on Feb. 1 and announced the birth in a statement on Twitter and Instagram, as well as a video, titled “To Our Daughter,” shared on YouTube.

Although the stars are not yet contemplating getting engaged — “It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” an insider previously told PEOPLE — they have been happily co-parenting, including taking a recent walk with Stormi bundled up in her stroller and spending Easter together as a family.

They’re also opting to keep separate homes after welcoming Stormi.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship, too,” a source told PEOPLE. “Kylie is happy with their living situation. Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

Shortly after Stormi’s birth, a source told PEOPLE that Scott is “great” with his daughter and that the first-time mom, 20, had help from both her family and her boyfriend’s.

Jenner and Scott have been making couple time a priority since becoming parents, from stepping out on a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu Malibu in February — where Jenner showed off her luxe push present, a black Ferrari La Ferrari — to snuggling together on a boat as they arrived at a restaurant in Miami last month.

They also fit in two dates in one day on March 20, first stopping at Jamba Juice for matching Aloha Pineapple smoothies before a dinner at West Hollywood eatery Sweet Chick.