Travis Scott Parties in Miami in First Public Appearance Since News of Girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Miami during the early hours on Saturday, following the news that his girlfriend Kylie Jenner was pregnant.

Making an appearance at LIV nightclub in Miami, the rapper, 25, entertained a packed crowd of fans with his hit 2015 song “Antidote” and his 2016 single “Butterfly Effect.” Scott wore a grey T-shirt, jeans and pair of Nike sneakers.

Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian West‘s BFF Jonathan Cheban were also in attendance.

PEOPLE confirmed Jenner’s pregnancy from multiple sources on Friday.

An insider previously told PEOPLE the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is due in February.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” says the insider. “The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!”

Another source close to the family tells PEOPLE: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

“Everyone is overjoyed for her,” says the source. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Jenner has been dating Scott since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.

The star’s baby won’t be the only new member joining the famous Kardashian-Jenner brood: Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, is also expecting via surrogate. Kardashian West shares two other children with husband Kanye West, Saint, who is 21-months-old, and daughter North, who turned 4 in June.

Jenner is also aunt to brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, 10 months, and sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

Though Jenner and Scott’s relationship is still rather new, her family is definitely on board with the romance: A source told PEOPLE in August that the whole KarJenner crew “loves Travis.”

“Kylie and Travis are doing great,” said the source. “There’s no drama with Travis. He’s a cool guy.”

“He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love,” added the source. “Kylie is very happy.”