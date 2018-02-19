Daddy's Girl! Travis Scott Says His New Daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner Is 'Beautiful'

With those KarJenner genes, it’s not surprising that baby Stormi is gorgeous.

In a video obtained by TMZ, photographers can be heard asking new dad Travis Scott how his daughter — his first child with girlfriend Kylie Jenner — is doing.

“She’s beautiful,” the 25-year-old rapper says simply before climbing into a black SUV.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: A New Baby and His Own Day! Travis Scott Celebrates Feb. 10 in His Texas Hometown

Although Scott and Jenner, 20, live separately, the two have been teaming up to take care of baby Stormi since her birth two weeks ago.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation,” a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul told PEOPLE last week. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Travis Scott/Snapchat

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Steps Out for the First Time Since Welcoming Daughter Stormi



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Added the insider of Jenner, “For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis. She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.”

The couple made their first photographed appearance together since the birth of their daughter late last week, posing in a photo on Scott’s Snapchat account. In the snap, the duo are sporting surgical masks, with Scott adding the cryptic caption, “bdjxjkdn.”