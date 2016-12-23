Keeping Music in the Family! Listen to Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Cover ‘Blue Christmas’

It looks like Travis Barker‘s apples didn’t fall far from the tree!

Alabama Barker — daughter of the Blink-182 drummer — recently released a brand-new music video where she covers “Blue Christmas.” As she showcases her talented pipes through the song made famous by Elvis Presley, brother Landon rocks out on the drums.

“I was going for a snow princess look with silver nails,” Alabama, who turns 11 on Christmas Eve, tells PEOPLE exclusively about her experience recording one of her favorite Christmas songs and its snowy-themed video accompaniment.

“It was really exciting recording together and watching him play the drums to what I recorded,” she says of brother Landon, 13. “We got along very well.”

Barker, 41, tells PEOPLE he’s extremely proud of his musically inclined kids.

“My heart melts every time they record a song for me,” he says. “They mentioned to me they wanted to start recording professionally, so this was their first time recording in a real studio.”

The father of two (the kids’ mom is Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler) adds that he has encouraged the craft in his son and daughter throughout their lives.

“I told them at a young age, ‘You’re my kids, and if somebody hands you a pair of drumsticks, you better know what to do with them,’ ” he says.

“Landon has continued to play drums, and Alabama has really fallen in love with the piano and singing,” Barker adds of his children.

“They’ve toured with me and have been around music their entire lives, so it’s awesome to see them share the same passion for music as me.”

Since @alabamaluellabarker was old enough to speak she sang, and since @landonasherbarker was old enough to walk he played drums. Every Christmas she'd record a song for me as my gift. This year they did it together for everybody to enjoy. So proud of my humans, Happy Holidays 🎄🎄🎄🎄#BlueChristmas A video posted by travisbarker (@travisbarker) on Dec 17, 2016 at 10:18am PST

My baby @alabamaluellabarker sat down at the piano and played this for me today 💔 I love my kids love music as much as I do 🙏🏻 A video posted by travisbarker (@travisbarker) on Oct 23, 2016 at 4:48pm PDT

So what’s next for the young Barkers?

“I have a new cover song I just recorded that is coming out in the beginning of the year,” Alabama tells PEOPLE.