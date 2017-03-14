Tracy Morgan Says Maven Has Him ‘Wrapped Around Her Little Finger’: ‘I Spoil My Daughter to a Point – Not Rotten’

Tracy Morgan was already a dad of three before Maven Sonae, now 3½, came along. But one thing he wasn’t versed on? Having a little girl.

“I put it in the air years ago that I wanted a daughter,” the 30 Rock alum tells PEOPLE. “I wanted a baby, and I got a beautiful baby girl.”

The affection and admiration Morgan, 48, has for Maven is extremely sweet, but the truth is it’s just an extension of his love for his wife Megan.

“Her mom is beautiful, you know?” he says. “When I first met her mother, that was the first thing I said to her: ‘You’re gonna get pregnant. I love you.’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Tracy Morgan Says Watching Daughter Maven Take Her First Steps Inspired Him to Get Out of Wheelchair After Deadly Crash

In the past, the comedian has been open about how much Maven has been a joy to him since his near-fatal 2014 car crash.

And now, he admits he gives his little girl the things she wants, but not at the expense of sacrificing her character development as she grows.

“My daughter knows, at this age, she’s got me wrapped around her little finger,” Morgan says. “And I’m fine with it. I spoil my daughter, but to a point — not rotten.”

Morgan’s three sons from a previous relationship — Malcom, Gitrid, and Tracy, Jr. — all taught him the ins and outs of parenting. But deep down, the actor knew he wanted a girl someday too.

“I’ve got three sons, but people always told me, ‘It ain’t nothing like having a daughter,’ and I did not know what they meant until I had my daughter,” he says.

“It changed me as a man. It just changed my perspective on women. I’ve always had respect for women, but it’s just a bit more.”

Me and my baby girl! cc: @megan_wollover A post shared by Tracy Morgan (@realtracymorgan) on Apr 3, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

Morgan may credit his daughter’s beauty to her mother, but Maven takes after her dad in quite a few ways as well.

“She don’t have nothin’ to say to nobody before 11:00,” he says. “When she don’t get her way, she’s got this look that I give — this intense Morgan look.”

“When she was first born, she looked exactly like me,” Morgan continues. “For a man, when someone says, ‘Your baby looks just like you,’ that means a lot to us.”